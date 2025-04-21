OKC’s 51-point win Sunday was the fifth-largest margin of victory in a postseason game

The 2025 NBA playoffs started on Saturday, April 19. There were several thrilling matchups this weekend, but a few games got out of hand.

That was true for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. OKC is the #1 seed in the West this season, and Memphis snuck into the playoffs as the #8 seed. The disparity in their rosters was put on full display in Game 1. In the end, the Thunder won 131-80, a 51-point margin of victory. It’s the fifth-largest margin of victory in a postseason game.

Memphis was no match for the Thunder in Game 1

The Thunder beat the Grizzlies 131-80 in Game 1 on Sunday, the fifth-biggest margin of victory in @NBA postseason history. The 51-point margin was seven points shy of the record and was the largest Game 1 win in playoff history. pic.twitter.com/X6FKf2KgJZ — Crazy Stats (@NBAcrazystats) April 21, 2025



It was an all-out dominant performance from the Thunder on Sunday in Game 1 vs. the Grizzlies. Oklahoma City had multiple days off without a game as the #1 seed. They had to wait for the play-in tournament to wrap up. Despite not being in their normal rhythm, the Thunder outclassed Memphis on Sunday afternoon. The team’s 51-point win is the fifth-largest in a postseason game and the largest ever for a Game 1.

When the Thunder had a 68-36 lead at halftime, game analysts believed the Grizzlies would have a response in the second half. That was far from what happened in Game 1. OKC had a 51-point win, and their best player scored just 15 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game in 2024-25. That proves how deep the Thunder’s roster is.

Jalen Williams had 20 points, five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Chet Holmgren was not far behind with 19 points. The big man also had 10 rebounds, 1 steal, and two blocks. Aaron Wiggins came off the bench to lead the team with 21 points vs. the Grizzlies. On Sunday, the Thunder’s bench outscored Memphis’ starters, 51-36. Will the Grizzlies have a response in Game 2 on Tuesday, or is this a no-doubt four-game sweep?