OKC’s Jalen Williams is drawing comparisons to Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen

Thursday evening is Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Oklahoma City is on the road to face the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder have a 3-2 series lead.

This postseason, OKC has silenced its doubters who said it could not reach this point. They’re on the verge of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Recently, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon spoke with Bulls Hall of Fame SF Scottie Pippen. The six-time NBA champion said he’s been impressed with OKC’s Jalen Williams. Pippen even said that he sees a lot of his game in the young Thunder all-star. That’s high praise from one of the top players in league history.

Jalen Williams has become the secondary star the Thunder needed him to be

In just his third season, Jalen Williams has taken his game to another level. The 24-year-old scored a playoff career-high 40 points in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. During OKC’s playoff run, Williams has been complementary to league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The first-time all-star is an elite two-way threat for the Thunder. If Oklahoma City wins one of its next two games, it will be crowned NBA champions. Jalen Williams would be a first-time all-star and NBA champion in the same season.

That’s identical to how Scottie Pippen began his career with the Bulls. Pippen was Chicago’s #2 behind Michael Jordan. Similar to how Jalen Williams is OKC’s #2 to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Recently, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon spoke with Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. The six-time champion had high praise for Jalen Williams and had this to say.

“I’m enjoying watching him. I see a lot of me in him for sure. I see a guy rising to be one of the top players in this league. He’s definitely a player that is capable of being able to lead that franchise to multiple championships — him and Shai, of course.” – Scottie Pippen

While Pippen drew comparisons to himself with Williams, he did not want to limit the young star. He explained how the modern NBA allows Jalen Williams to take his game to another level. This past season, Williams averaged 21.6 points per game in just his third season. Scottie Pippen averaged more than 21.6 points per game just once in 17 seasons. There’s no limit to how successful Jalen Williams can be with the Thunder.

In the 2025 playoffs, Jalen Williams has played several roles for the Thunder. At times, he’s been asked to shoulder the scoring load like he did in Game 5. The all-star has also played point-forward for OKC. He’s led the team in assists per game twice in the Finals. Jalen Williams credits the Thunder’s culture for allowing him to become the #2 on their team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC needs one win to capture its first NBA championship in franchise history.