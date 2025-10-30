OKC’s Nikola Topic is being treated for testicular cancer and has no timetable to return

To begin the 2025-26 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are a perfect 5-0. The team is coming off a 107-101 win on Tuesday evening vs. the Sacramento Kings.

In the 2025-26 preseason, Nikola Topic appeared in just one game for the Thunder. He underwent a testicular procedure and was out for four to six weeks. On Thursday, October 30, NBA insiders announced that the young OKC guard is currently being treated for testicular cancer. General manager Sam Presti said there is no timetable for when Topic will make his Thunder debut. However, doctors are “extremely positive” about his recovery.

Nikola Topic is currently being treated for testicular cancer and has no timetable for his return to play, per @RealGM pic.twitter.com/25OHlDMqJF — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 30, 2025



With the 12th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Nikola Topic out of Serbia. Topic made his professional debut at 16 years old in the ABA league. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL ahead of 2024-25 and was forced to miss his entire rookie season. Despite not playing a single game for OKC last season, Topic is still an NBA champion. During the 2025-26 preseason, Topic appeared in one game for the Thunder.

After that contest, he was ruled out for four to six weeks due to a testicular procedure. On Thursday, October 30, we learned that Nikola Topic is being treated for testicular cancer. He has started chemotherapy, and there is no timetable for his return. His doctors mentioned that testicular cancer is the “most curable” among males. A positive sign for Topic.

Thunder GM Sam Presti says that Nikola Topic has begun chemotherapy for testicular cancer Presti says doctors are ‘extremely positive’ about his outlook and expect him to eventually return to basketball 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ISPtcRTNYS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2025

General manager Sam Presti said that Nikola Topic had to undergo the testicular procedure to determine if he had cancer. Presti emphasized that Topic has the entire support of the players, coaching staff, and entire Thunder organization. Jeff Stots is a certified athletic trainer who shares his medical opinions online.

Stots mentioned that former big man Nene was diagnosed with testicular cancer during the 2007-08 season. After undergoing chemotherapy, Nene missed 76 days for the Nuggets. He appeared in 16 of their 82 games that season and made one start. Nene bounced back nicely and played another 10 seasons in the NBA. That is good news for Nikola Topic, who is still only 20 years old. At some point this season, Topic is expected to make his Oklahoma City Thunder debut.