OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded at least 20 points in 80 consecutive games

With a 127-106 win vs. the Clippers on Tuesday night, the Thunder improved to 8-0 this season. It’s the best start in franchise history for Oklahoma City.

Against the Clippers, 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team offensively with 30 points. SGA also had four rebounds and 12 assists. In 80 consecutive games dating back to last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded at least 20 points. That passes Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the third-longest streak in NBA history.

⭐️ HISTORY FOR OKC’S STAR GUARD ⭐️ SGA has recorded 80 consecutive games with at least 20 points. He passes Oscar Robertson for the third-longest streak in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/lk6j1GtHDF — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2025



On Oklahoma City’s roster, there is no question who their top player is. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been a catalyst for the Thunder over the last three to four seasons. In 2024-25, the team finally put it all together with their young core and won the NBA Finals. Additionally, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA MVP and Finals MVP. It was a historic season for SGA individually. With 30 points vs. the Clippers on Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20+ points in 80 consecutive games.

That passes Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the third-longest streak in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain owns the two longest streaks in NBA history with 20+ points. He has separate streaks of 126 and 92 games with 20+ points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would need another 13 straight games with 20+ points to have the second-longest streak in NBA history. The 27-year-old PG has become one of the most consistent players in the modern NBA.

SGA tallies his 80th consecutive game with at least 20 PTS passing Oscar Robertson for the third-longest streak in NBA history 🤯 ⛈️ 30 PTS

⛈️ 12 AST

⛈️ 4 3PM@okcthunder move to 8-0 for the best start in the franchise’s OKC era! pic.twitter.com/AvJ0yBh4xt — NBA (@NBA) November 5, 2025

October 30, 2024, was the last time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t score at least 20+ points. On that night, he had 18 points in a 105-93 win vs. the Spurs. Since that date, SGA has scored at least 20+ points in each regular-season game he’s played. Highly impressive from the 2024-25 scoring champion. It’s been an impressive start to the season for OKC.

They’re 8-0 to begin the year and have done this without the services of Jalen Williams. He is OKC’s second-best player and has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s counterpart. When Williams returns to the lineup, OKC will become even more dominant. Is the franchise set up to win back-to-back NBA championships? We’ll have to wait and see how the 2025-26 season plays out. Will anyone be able to stop the Thunder?