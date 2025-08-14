A Small-Market Team in the Big Spotlight

The Oklahoma City Thunder will share the top spot for most National TV games in the 2025–26 NBA season, tying with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. All four teams have 34 National TV appearances. For Oklahoma City, a small-market team in a flyover state, this achievement is extraordinary.

The 34 games represent 42% of the Thunder’s schedule, meaning nearly half their season will be on national broadcasts. Just a short time ago, the Thunder were absent from these high-profile slots. Even last season, the NBA was slow to adjust to a team that ultimately captured its first championship in franchise history.

Style of Play Captures Attention

The Thunder’s rise is not only about winning but also about how they play. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander controls games with elite mid-range scoring. Chet Holmgren blends unique offensive skills with elite rim protection. Jalen Williams, a versatile wing, showcased his scoring ability by dropping 40 points in an NBA Finals game.

Oklahoma City’s defense is suffocating, their ball movement is selfless, and their transition game is electric. These traits make them one of the league’s most exciting teams to watch. This season, casual fans will see them featured on Opening Night, Christmas Day, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Breaking the Big-Market Mold

Historically, National TV schedules favor teams in major markets. The Lakers, Warriors, and Knicks have long been staples of the broadcast calendar. Oklahoma City’s inclusion at the same level reflects both on-court success and off-court popularity. Despite being in a landlocked state, Thunder fans boost TV ratings and create an intense home atmosphere.

This isn’t the first time the franchise has built a core worthy of national attention, but the current group already holds a championship. The NBA schedule shows clear recognition of their status among the league’s elite.

A Season with Historic Potential

The Thunder won 68 games last season, and expectations remain high. With 34 National TV appearances, they have a platform to showcase their title defense in what could be one of the most competitive eras in league history.

For Oklahoma City, this season is about more than basketball. It’s a statement that small-market excellence can command the same spotlight as the NBA’s biggest names.