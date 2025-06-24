A moment 17 years in the making finally happened on Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder held their championship parade.

The agony and misery of falling short in the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook era is now replaced with the pure ecstasy of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren leading the Thunder to the promised land.

Oklahoma City fans showed their appreciation over the course of the entire parade route. The Thunder players didn’t shy away from showing their love back either.

Holmgren and Luguentz Dort notably walked alongside fans with the Larry O’Brien Trophy so fans could touch it, a memory they’ll cherish for a lifetime. How long it’ll be before they wash their hands is a story for another day.

Lu & Chet hit the streets and let fans touch the @nbafinalstrophy! What a moment. pic.twitter.com/YoaFNHAlEL — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander Receives Special Honor

Gilgeous-Alexander was doing his best to represent Canada, tying his country’s flag around his waist as he made his rounds. Fans made sure he heard MVP chants wherever he went, and Mayor David Holt took things one step further.

When he spoke to the public, Holt announced that July 30 — Gilgeous-Alexander’s birthday — will now be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day in Oklahoma City. He may be Canadian, but he’s an Oklahoman now, too.

“WEDNESDAY JULY 30TH… IS SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER DAY!” Mayor David Holt announces SGA has his own day named after him in Oklahoma City 🗣️🌟 pic.twitter.com/1d3PJHsJGC — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2025

Holmgren Provides The Laughs

The Thunder big man certainly made the most of his celebrations. When it came time to give a speech, however, those celebrations may have taken a toll.

Holmgren stumbled through thanking general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault for believing in him, and it quickly sent his teammates into a fit of laughter.

Chet Holmgren stuttered and told himself to “lock in” during his speech 💀 pic.twitter.com/ka0DQsexIq — CourtSideHeat (@CourtSideHeat) June 24, 2025

Wiggins Provides The Heart

While Gilgeous-Alexander may be the regular season MVP and Finals MVP, Aaron Wiggins certainly took home the prize for parade speech MVP.

Wiggins started by thanking the legends of the franchise who paved the way, especially Nick Collison. He then described his journey since being drafted 55th overall by the team in 2021. The Thunder won 24 games that season, and Wiggins remembered they were called “the black hole” of the NBA.

Now, four years later, they are champions and will forever be champs.

“When they mention Clay Bennett, when they mention Sam Presti, when they mention Mark Daigneault and every single one of you in this arena, they’re gonna mention you as NBA champs!”

The Thunder players stood up in unison followed closely by the crowd and rapturous applause. There was nothing left to do but drop the mic.