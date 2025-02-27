Oklahoma Fan Chucks Beer Can At Kentucky Players After Loss

An Oklahoma fan threw a beer can at Kentucky players following the Wildcats’ 83-82 road win over the Sooners on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma fan chucked the beer after the No. 17 Wildcats ended the unranked Sooners’ hopes at an upset. The beer didn’t appear to hit any Kentucky players, although sophomore Brandon Garrison turned around after the can whizzed by his head.

Former Sooner Otega Oweh and ex-Oklahoma State forward Garrison both led Kentucky to the road win. Oweh scored the game-winning basket with six seconds remaining and led all scorers with 28 points, while Garrison blocked Sooners freshman Jeremiah Fears’ attempted game-winning shot in the final seconds.

An Oklahoma fan threw a beer can at the Kentucky players as they were heading to the locker room… 😬 pic.twitter.com/fwuZgfISuE — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 27, 2025



Garrison celebrated after the game-saving swat, turning to Fears and yelling in his face before being pulled away by teammate Amari Williams.

This ultimately led to players and staffers from both sides rushing over. The two were separated before the situation escalated further. The referees kept blowing their whistles while separating the teams.

Amari Williams Flashed “W” Signs After The Win

While Kentucky headed to the locker room, Williams was spotted flashing “W” signs on both hands toward the Oklahoma fans, as seen in a video posted by Kentucky Sports Radio.

“Me being back home, they try to get up under my skin right from when I get in the game,” said Garrison, who scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds. “Things got a little chippy at the end, but it’s just basketball, nothing more, nothing less.

“It’s just part of that. My emotions got a little high when I got the block and realized we got the win. I forgot what I said, just glad I got the block.”

Otega Oweh Was Booed Throughout The Game

The Oklahoma fans did not provide a welcoming environment for the Wildcats, as Oweh was booed during introductions and then throughout the contest.

Sooner fans were also heard chanting, “He’s a traitor,” toward Oweh, according to The Associated Press, referring to when he left for Kentucky following two seasons with Oklahoma.

“It’s a great feeling, coming to your old space and getting a win,” Oweh said. “I definitely heard the boos. … It was cool as a basketball player getting that type of attention.”

The Wildcats improved to 19-9 and 8-7 in SEC play, while Oklahoma is 17-11 and 4-11 in conference action and remains in an undesirable spot for Selection Sunday.