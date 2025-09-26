Oklahoma State Basketball Adds 4-Star Recruit Jalen Montonati

Senior Jalen Montonati announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Thursday, giving men’s basketball coach Steve Lutz his first top prospect since taking over the Cowboys in 2024.

Jalen Montonati Chose Oklahoma State Over Houston, Kansas

Montonati, the No. 44 player in the 2026 SportsCenter NEXT 100 basketball rankings, also visited Kansas State and Oklahoma. He held offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Michigan, and Ohio State among others.

However, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound wing opted to play where his father and Owasso head coach, Brian Montonati, played three seasons at from 1997 to 2000.



“I just felt so loved by the whole coaching staff and the whole fan base,” Montonati said. “In a time with so much portal recruiting, they made me a priority.

“The day after Coach Lutz got the job, he called me and expressed that I was a priority. The support and love from Coach Lutz and the staff was great all summer long. They attended all my games.”

Montonati’s the first commitment for Oklahoma State in the 2026 class.

Montonati Was The Cowboys’ Top Target

According to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi, Oklahoma State officials told Montonati earlier this month that he was their top target during a late-night in-home visit on the first day of the recruiting period.

“When the September recruiting period opened, they came to my house at midnight. They wanted to be the first ones to see me,” Montonati said. “We have built a great relationship where we talk about basketball and life off the court.”

A standout at Owasso High School (Oklahoma), Montonati averaged 15.8 points on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, including a 29-point performance against Brad Beal Elite at the Nike Peach Jam in July.

Montonati recently earned Gatorade Oklahoma Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors for a second straight year.

In addition, he was named The Oklahoman’s 2025 Super 5 Player of the Year after leading Class 6A in scoring with 23.3 points per game, as well as 6.3 rebounds to guide Owasso to its third consecutive state tournament appearance.

Montonati also helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.