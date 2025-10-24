On Friday, the league unveiled all 30 courts designs for the 2025 NBA Cup

During the 2023-24 season, the league first introduced what they called the NBA In-Season Tournament. It’s an annual competition where all 30 teams around the league have a chance to compete and win a trophy.

The NBA wanted to increase its viewership and the meaning of the regular season. Fast-forward to the 2025-26 season, and the In-Season Tournament is known as the NBA Cup. On Friday, October 24, the NBA unveiled all 30 court designs for the 2025 NBA Cup. Friday, October 31, is the first day of the 2025 NBA Cup, and it will conclude on December 16.

Ahead of the 2025 NBA Cup, the league unveiled all 30 court designs

All 30 courts for the 2025 NBA Cup. pic.twitter.com/BAHoIeuxQ8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 24, 2025



This is the third straight year that the NBA has had an In-Season Tournament/NBA Cup. The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural tournament in 2023, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2024. Courts for the 2025 NBA Cup were designed by artist Victor Solomon. He’s worked with the NBA on various projects in the past, including creating a new All-Star game trophy. Solomon designed the courts to have a “fully-painted gradient design, personalized overlays for each team, and hidden details for the two previous NBA Cup champions.”

Victor Solomon created the courts for the 2024 NBA Cup last year and partnered with Tiffany & Co. to design the trophy. Solomon and his team have put in the time to have unique features and designs on the court for 2025. For example, all 30 courts feature a gradient hosted within the host team’s color. The gradient is angled, which is determined by the team’s conference alignment, East or West. It’s a subtle way to show structure and symbolism on the court.

The #EmiratesNBACup 2025 Group Draw results! Starting October 31, all 30 teams will compete for the NBA Cup with 8 teams advancing out of groups into the knockout rounds, with the semifinals and championship held in Las Vegas, December 13 and 16! pic.twitter.com/VJur4Hv0lL — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2025

Group play for the 2025 NBA Cup starts on Friday, October 31, and runs through Friday, November 28. By that point, only eight teams will be left standing. They will then advance to the single-elimination knock-out round. The semi-final is on December 13 and the Final on December 16 in Las Vegas. ESPN, NBC, Peacock, and Prime Video will have coverage of the 2025 NBA Cup.