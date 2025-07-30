Following the 2024-25 season, the Nets decided to part ways with one of their key players. Brooklyn traded Cam Johnson to the Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.

Johnson joins a Nuggets team that is eager to compete in the West. The 29-year-old will play a legitimate role for Denver. Recently, The Ringer’s Zach Lowe and Howard Beck were discussing their most intriguing players for the 2025-26 season. Beck said Nuggets’ Cam Johnson is that player for him.

Cam Johnson will be a key piece to Denver’s success in 2025-26

Howard Beck’s #1 most 𝑰𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑮𝑼𝑰𝑵𝑮 player in the NBA… Cam Johnson 👀 (via @ZachLowe_NBA show) pic.twitter.com/FffDaRiO3T — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 29, 2025



With the 11th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Timberwolves selected Cam Johnson out of North Carolina. On draft night, Johnson was traded to Phoenix. That’s where he spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his career. Johnson was a key role player for the Suns when they made a run to the NBA Finals in 2021. That was his second season in the NBA. At the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Suns sent Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and four first-round picks.

The PF played three and a half seasons with the Nets. He played in 140 games and made 129 starts for Brooklyn. Johnson averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game in 2024-25. This offseason, the Nuggets wanted to upgrade their roster. That’s why they traded away Michael Porter Jr. to acquire Cam Johnson.

I spoke with Cam Johnson shortly ago about his reaction to being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Denver Nuggets for Michael Porter Jr and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick. Johnson told me, “I’m excited to compete for a championship. It’s a new beginning.” pic.twitter.com/I5LIok12hh — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2025

How Beck of The Ringer called Cam Johnston the most intriguing player for the 2025-26 season. Beck believes Johnson is more skilled as a passer and playmaker than Porter Jr. Additionally, he said Johnson is a better overall defender compared to what Porter Jr. was giving Denver. For those reasons, Howard Beck expects Cam Johnson to flourish with Dnever.

Cam Johnson will fit in easily playing alongside Nikola Jokic. Johnson had the highest usage rate of his career last season. He averaged a career-high 3.4 assists per game. With Denver, Johnson can excel in the catch-and-shoot. Cam Johnson is joining a Nuggets team not far removed from an NBA Finals victory in 2023. They want to cash in on the championship window they have left with Jokic. That’s why Denver traded for Cam Johnson this offseason.