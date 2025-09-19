One insider described Pistons’ Jaden Ivey’s trade status as ‘open for interpretation’

The 2025-26 season will be Jaden Ivey’s third season with the Pistons. He started 30 games for the team in 2024-25. Unfortunately, he suffered a broken left fibula in early January 2025.

Ivey needed season-ending surgery and missed 52 games for Detroit. The former first-round pick is fully healthy ahead of 2025-26 and could play a larger role for the Pistons. However, one NBA insider believes there is a chance Jaden Ivey leaves Detroit. Brett Siegel reported that sources outside of the Pistons have called Ivey’s trade status “open for interpretation.”

Are the Pistons considering parting ways with Jaden Ivey?

With the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Jaden Ivey out of Purdue. Over three seasons, he’s appeared in 181 games and has made 164 starts. Despite a season-ending injury in 2024-25, Ivey averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. When Ivey missed 52 games last season, Detroit had to shuffle its lineup. Players like Ausaur Thompson and Ron Holland saw increased roles with Ivey out for the second half of the year.

Seeing those players take a step forward, some are convinced the Pistons are ready to part ways with Jaden Ivey. They proved last season they could win without him in the lineup. NBA insider Brett Siegel said sources outside of Detroit have described Ivey’s trade status as “open for interpretation.” Would the Pistons seriously consider trading Jaden Ivey?

At this point in their rebuild, the Pistons are close to being true contenders in the Eastern Conference. If they traded Jaden Ivey, Detroit would want win-now talent in return. The Pistons do not need a haul of draft picks for Ivey. At his best, Jaden Ivey is one of the fastest players in the NBA who uses his speed as a weapon.

Unless the Pistons are wowed with a trade offer, chances are Jaden Ivey is staying in Detroit. The Pistons used top-five draft capital on the shooting guard in 2022. Ivey is a player they value highly. They are not going to give up on him after one season. Over his first two years, he appeared in at least 74 games for the Pistons. Training camp begins at the end of the month for Detroit. Pistons fans will be eager to see Jaden Ivey in action after suffering a broken left fibula in January 2025.