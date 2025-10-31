One NBA analyst believes it is time for the Sacramento Kings to ‘blow it up’ and start over

Five games into the 2025-26 season, the Kings are 1-4. Sacramento has lost three consecutive games after starting 1-1. Fans are growing tired of this iteration of the Kings roster.

Additionally, NBA insiders believe it is time for the Sacramento Kings to make some serious changes. Jake Weinbach said on X that the Kings need to “blow it up” and start over. If the losses continue to pile up for Sacramento, the front office could make wholesale changes at the deadline. The Kings have players on their roster whom they could trade for future draft capital.

Will the Kings trade the key pieces of their 2025-26 roster?

The Kings are directionless, without an identity, and now 1-4 to start the season. It’s time for Sacramento to blow it up. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) October 30, 2025



While it’s still early in the 2025-26 season, NBA insider Jake Weinbach is worried about the future of the Kings. In a recent post on X, Weinbach said that Sacramento is “directionless” and that they need to “blow it up.” If you look at the Kings’ roster, there is potential strictly in name value. The team still has quality players like DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Dennis Schroder.

Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray are future building blocks of the team, and the Kings are unlikely to part ways with them. The same cannot be said for DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and Dennis Schroder. They are all players who could help a team that is in win-now mode. Sacramento could trade a few of these players to contenders at the deadline for the right price.

Every loss by the Sacramento Kings this season is one step closer toward the decision makers of the franchise realizing this roster will never work — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 29, 2025

Just last season, the team was involved in a three-team deal. They parted ways with long-time PG De’Aaron Fox and acquired DeMar DeRozan’s former Bulls teammate, Zach LaVine. Fans were baffled by this move. Despite the trade for LaVine at the 2024-25 deadline, the Kings still finished 40-42 and missed the playoffs.

Five games into the 2025-26 season, and the Kings are 1-4. Sacramento still has time to turn it around and start winning games. However, a serious change could be in store if Sacramento continues to lose. It’s unknown which players the Kings would part ways with first. Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis could be traded to a contender. They’d likely have the most trade value in any deal the Kings would make. What will the Kings’ roster look like come the trade deadline in February?