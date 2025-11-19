One NBA insider said Kyrie Irving could miss the entire 2025-26 season because of ‘other reasons’

In their first 15 games of the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks are 4-11. The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games and are currently 13th of 15 teams in the Western Conference.

Injuries have been a major factor for Dallas early on. Anthony Davis has missed the last 10 consecutive games for the Mavericks due to a calf strain. On top of that, the Mavs have been without the production of veteran guard Kyrie Irving. The 33-year-old tore his ACL last March and underwent surgery. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said, “Kyrie is making great progress in his recovery.” However, he noted that Irving could miss the entire 2025-26 season due to “other reasons.”

Has Kyrie Irving already played his final game in Dallas?

At the 2022-23 trade deadline, the Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. The veteran guard has spent the last three and a half seasons with Dallas. He’s appeared in and started 128 games. In 2024-25, Irving started 50 games for Dallas. Kyrie averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Additionally, he was voted an all-star for the ninth time in 14 seasons.

During March 2025. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and had surgery a few weeks later. Despite the untimely injury, there was a belief that Irving would return in 2025-26. Head coach Jason Kidd said he hoped Irving would be back playing before the end of 2025. Certainly, what Maverciks fans want to hear. However, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon had an interesting report about Kyrie Irving’s return this season.

MacMahon noted that there is a power struggle in Dallas. He mentioned that Kyrie is actually nowhere close to returning, and it might not be because of his recovery. On ESPN’s Hoop Collective Podcast, Tim MacMahon shared that “other reasons” could hold Irving off the court. He mentioned that Kyrie’s return for the 2025-26 season is in question.

Tim MacMahon mentioned there will be discussions between Irving’s party and the front office of Dallas. Based on how the team is built, one could argue that a player like Irving is not one Dallas wants to keep. In June 2025, the Mavs signed Irving to a three-year, $119 million contract with all of that money guaranteed. That was a move done by former GM Nico Harrison, who was fired earlier this month. What does the future hold for Irving as the Mavericks try and clean up the mess Harrison made?