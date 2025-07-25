One Nets executive believes their offseason addition has a chance to win the scoring title

Days after the 2025 NBA draft, the Brooklyn Nets made a trade with the Denver Nuggets. The Nets sent Denver Cam Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick.

This offseason, the Nets selected five first-round picks in the 2025 NBA draft. Additionally, the team has a lot of young talent it wants to develop. It’s a rebuilding phase for Brooklyn, but they still have a few established veterans. That includes 2023 NBA champion Michael Porter Jr. Recently, one Nets executive spoke with Keith Smith of Spotrac and said they believe MPJ could come close to winning the league scoring title in 2025-26.

What plans do the Brooklyn Nets have for Michael Porter Jr.?

A Nets executive believes that Michael Porter Jr. could come close to winning the scoring title “We’re transitioning our roster, of course. We’re going to play a lot of young players. But we need some vets to balance that. And, of course, we need to score some points. Porter… pic.twitter.com/ZyImDA5k5X — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2025



In the 2018 NBA draft, the Nuggets used the 14th overall pick to select Michael Porter Jr. out of Missouri. Coming out of college, MPJ was dealing with back injuries. That’s why he slipped slightly in the draft. The 27-year-old missed his entire rookie season due to back surgery he had in July 2018. Michael Porter Jr. played six seasons for the Nuggets, appearing in 345 games and making 291 starts.

With the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. was the third scoring option for Denver. His personal best was 19.0 points per game in 2019-20. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, one Nets executive believes Porter Jr. could win the scoring title next year. Brooklyn is lacking scoring talent on their roster besides Cam Thomas. Michael Porter Jr. will play a major role offensively for the Nets.

“I’m not even gonna lie, they got me working probably as hard as I’ve ever worked.” Michael Porter Jr. after his FIRST workout with the Nets 😭🔥 (Via curiousmike/YT) pic.twitter.com/KOC6kG5dzv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 24, 2025

Even as a third option in Denver, Michael Porter Jr. was never shy to shoot. He averaged 12.3 field goals per game over his first six seasons, and 6.0 were three-point attempts. The recent comments by the anonymous Nets executive make you think the Nets have a plan to let MPJ loose next season.

The Nets needed another lead scorer in 2025-26, and Michael Porter Jr. fits the role perfectly. For his career, Proter Jr. shoots .406 percent from beyond the arc. Brooklyn was in the bottom six last season for team three-point percentage. Porter Jr.’s consistency could benefit Brooklyn next year.