Magic Agree To 5-Year Rookie Max Extension With Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero have agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth $239 million. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

If Banchero can meet incentives such as making an All-NBA Team or winning MVP in 2025-26, the value could rise to as much as $287 million. The deal also includes a player option for 2030-31. It is the first time a player option has been included in a rookie max contract since 2021.

Banchero was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, ahead of Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith.

The 22-year-old had a strong 2024-25 campaign that was unfortunately hampered by an oblique injury. He averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 46 regular season games. While the raw numbers were there, the efficiency wasn’t great at 50.9 percent on twos, 32 percent on threes and 72.7 percent at the free-throw line.

His true shooting percentage of 55.1 was a career-high, though.

Orlando now has all of Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane signed through the 2028-29 season.

Magic, Banchero Looking To Take Big Step Forward

In an Eastern Conference shaken up by major injuries, the Magic look to be a team to watch out for entering next year.

The acquisition of Bane addressed a major need as far as outside shooting is concerned. He should serve as a significant upgrade over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Suggs missed significant time with injury as well and a healthy 2025-26 campaign will be key to Orlando’s chances.

As insurance, the Magic also went out and signed free agent point guard Tyus Jones. He should provide a steady hand off the bench and ably step in as a starter when required. This also takes some pressure off the development of Anthony Black, who was selected sixth overall in 2023.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks still look a step ahead, but the Magic will expect to contend for at least the third seed.