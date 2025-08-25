Orlando Magic Face NBA’s Toughest Travel Schedule

A Season in the Air

The Orlando Magic will log more air miles than any other NBA team during the upcoming season. According to a study by Chris Gunther of Charting Hoops, Orlando’s schedule requires nearly 50,000 miles of travel—roughly equal to circling the globe twice.

That heavy load separates the Magic from teams with lighter schedules. The Indiana Pacers, for example, will travel about 18,000 fewer miles than Orlando.

International Trips Add to the Burden

A key reason for Orlando’s travel demands is its international slate. In January, the Magic will play two games overseas against the Memphis Grizzlies. The first will be in Berlin on January 15, followed by a matchup in London on January 18. That four-day stretch accounts for thousands of extra miles.

Gunther’s analysis highlighted how travel affects performance. “The results are somewhat mixed, but there is some evidence over the last three seasons, that when teams don’t travel much in a given month, their winning percentage goes up compared to their season long average. Conversely, in the months when they are traveling the most, their winning percentage drops.”

Youth on Orlando’s Side

The Magic’s roster, one of the youngest in the league, may help the team handle the demands better than veteran-heavy squads. Still, Gunther notes that 50,000 miles can challenge any team, regardless of age. Back-to-back games add to the difficulty, since teams traveling more often in those stretches rest less.

Geographic Disadvantage

Orlando shares this unlucky distinction with other teams located far from the league’s center. The Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors all rank near the top of the mileage list. Their distance from many NBA markets forces long flights throughout the season. For Orlando, even a single trip to Portland covers 2,526 miles.

A Test for Jamahl Mosley’s Squad

The Magic already face concerns about health and efficient shooting. Now, the league’s toughest travel schedule becomes another obstacle. Head coach Jamahl Mosley will be tasked with keeping his young team fresh, focused, and competitive while managing fatigue from constant flights.

The schedule is set. For Orlando, success may depend on how well the team adjusts to life in the air.