Orlando Magic Free Agency Rumors: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Linked As Potential Suitor

The Orlando Magic are reportedly “a team to watch” as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker prepares to hit free agency, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Magic Projected To Have Seventh-Highest Payroll Next Season

With Alexander-Walker’s two-year, $9 million contract set to expire, he could be seeking a contract in the range of the $14.1 million mid-level exception this offseason.

The Wolves’ upcoming salary cap situation could prevent the team from providing the raise he may have earned with his exceptional performance in the Western Conference finals.

The Timberwolves are currently projected to have a $248.21 million payroll in the league next season, the seventh-largest overall, per Spotrac. Orlando is listed at the 18th spot, with an estimated payroll of $210.87 million.

The Magic are expected to exceed the luxury tax and fall just short of the second apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. However, the team could create space via salary dumps.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in February that some league executives believe Alexander-Walker could earn up to $20 million per year on his next contract.

Alexnader-Walker Would Enhance Orlando’s Backcourt Depth

The Magic plan to add another top scorer to assist defensive standout Jalen Suggs this summer, and while Alexander-Walker is not starter material, he would give Orlando’s bench a slight offensive boost.

Alexander-Walker, who was traded from Utah to Minnesota at the 2023 deadline as part of a three-team deal, has emerged as a reliable rotation player for the Timberwolves over the past two seasons.

In a full 82-game season (10 starts) this campaign, Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points and career highs of 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.

Alexander-Walker scored a season-high 26 points in Minnesota’s 140-139 double-overtime win at Denver on April 1, shooting 8-of-16 (50%) from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from deep.

In five games off the bench with the Wolves in the conference finals, he averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 24 minutes per contest while shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.4% from beyond the arc.