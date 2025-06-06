The Orlando Magic are reportedly shifting into a more aggressive roster-building phase this offseason following their first-round playoff exit, according to Hardwood Paroxysm.

Magic Plan To Add Another Scorer This Offseason

The Magic are targeting multiple scorers, particularly guards to bolster the backcourt, using up to $25 million in combined salary to facilitate potential trades.

“Orlando is indeed shifting its approach, as it sounded like in their postseason pressers, towards making major upgrades,” the report stated.

“Sources believe they are looking to package around $25 million in salary for various players to give the offense the jump it needs. That sounds right because with Franz and Paolo, any addition making above that likely will demand the ball too much.”

Orlando Has Interest In Darius Garland, Trae Young, And Anfernee Simons

The Magic have been linked in multiple reports to guards such as Darius Garland, Trae Young, and Anfernee Simons. Even just one of those three would help improve Orlando’s shooting.

Per Basketball Reference, the 2024-25 Magic became the first team since the 2016-17 Oklahoma City Thunder to rank last in 3-point percentage and reach the postseason.

With the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference, the 25-year-old Garland averaged 20.6 points per game on a career-best 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.1% from 3-point range in 75 games.

Meanwhile, Young with the Atlanta Hawks averaged 24.2 points on 41.1% shooting from the floor and 34% from deep in 76 games. The four-time All-Star also logged a career-high 11.6 assists. He turns 27 in September.

Then there’s Simons, who averaged 19.3 points in 70 games played with the Portland Trail Blazers. Simons, who turns 26 this Sunday, shot 42.6% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Magic’s Star Trio Played Just Six Games Together Last Season

Orlando finished the 2024-25 season with a 41-41 record and an injury-plagued roster. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both missed extended time with torn obliques, while Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner suffered season-ending injuries earlier in the year.

The Magic went through the regular season with their top four scorers — Banchero, Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner — all missing at least 20 games.

The team’s core of Banchero, Suggs, and Franz Wagner played just six games together and 3% of Orlando’s possessions, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Magic have mainly built through the draft since 2021. Twelve players ended this year on a team that has now been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in consecutive seasons.

The team’s notable addition last summer was veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Orlando has a league-high nine players selected and only two, Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris, acquired in a trade.

Magic Will Be Over The Luxury Tax By $19 Million

This offseason could be a different one for the young Magic squad.

Per Marks, because of the first years of Franz Wagner’s and Suggs’ extensions are set to begin, Orlando is slated to be over the luxury tax by $19 million, over the first apron by $11 million, and just $1 million short of the second apron. Those projections include the Magic’s two first-round rookie contracts.

In addition, Orlando has $24 million in team options and has until June 29 to exercise the options of Moritz Wagner ($11 million), Harris ($7.5 million), Caleb Houstan ($3.5 million), and Cory Joseph ($2.1 million).

The Magic also currently hold the No. 16 and No. 25 picks in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft.