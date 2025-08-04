Orlando’s Franz Wager is an ‘obvious’ choice to be a first-time all-star next season

During the 2024-25 season, the Orlando Magic had several players miss time due to injury. Despite that, the team finished 41-41. They competed in the play-in tournament and earned the seventh seed.

Orlando lost in five games to the Celtics. Last season, Franz Wagner missed 22 games for the Magic. He missed 20 consecutive games due to an oblique injury. Wagner missed time in December and Janurary when all-star voting took place. Franz Wagner was on track to become a first-time all-star. The Athletic’s Trill Bro Dude said Wager is an “obvious” choice to be voted an all-star in 2025-26.

Franz Wagner was robbed of an All-Star selection last season

Year 5 Franz Wagner will make his first All-Star team. And if he didn’t get injured last season, he would have been an All-Star and All-NBA. https://t.co/dLgqu2L0Ei — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) July 23, 2025



With the 8th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Magic selected Franz Wagner out of Michigan. In each passing season, Wagner has improved his game and become a key piece on their roster. During the 2024-25 season, Wagner averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Those were all career-highs for the 23-year-old.

Wagner missed 20 consecutive games from December 8 to Janurary 23 with an oblique injury. This was when all-star voting was in full swing. The talented SF missed out on his first all-star selection last season. Wagner surely would have been voted in if not for the injury. He was enjoying the most productive season of his professional career.

Jalen Suggs would go on to be an NBA All-Defensive Second Team member and Franz Wagner will be an All-Star and All-NBA and All-Defensive Team member next season. My Magic made the right picks four years ago today. https://t.co/fJhDuMkhUs — Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) July 29, 2025

Recently, Trill Bro Dude of The Athletic NBA Daily mentioned Franz Wagner as a serious candidate to be a first-time all-star in 2025-25. He said Wagner is an “obvious” choice. Franz Wagner is a former top-10 pick and fan-favorite. Barring an injury, Trill Bro Dude expects Wagner to be an all-star in February 2026.

When Paolo Banchero missed significant time last season, Franz Wagner stepped up and silenced his doubters. He averaged over 25+ points and was Oraldno’s best player. In the playoffs, Wagner averaged 25.8 points per game against the Celtics. During that five-game series, he never finished with 23 or fewer points. Fran Wagner has elevated his game for the Magic and is deserving of all-star contention in 2025-26.