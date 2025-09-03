P.J. Washington agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension with Dallas

The 2024-25 season was a rollercoaster for the Dallas Mavericks. General manager Nico Harrison traded away All-Pro PG Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Dallas finished 39-43 and did not make the playoffs.

Despite losing Doncic, the Mavericks still have a ton of talent on the roster. On paper, they have one of the top front-court units ahead of 2025-26. In the front court for Dallas is PF P.J. Washington. On Wednesday, NBA insiders announced that Washington agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension with the Mavericks. He’s under contract through 2029-30.

Dallas has signed P.J. Washington to a long-term contract

Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the franchise, agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN. Washington secures a new deal that keeps him in Dallas through 2029-30. pic.twitter.com/v28jVbtMs9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 3, 2025



In the 2019 NBA draft, the Hornets used the 12th overall pick to select P.J. Washington out of Kentucky. The 27-year-old spent the first five and a half years of his career with Charlotte. Washington played in 304 games and made 236 starts for the Hornets. At the 2023-24 deadline, Dallas traded Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a top-two protected 2027 first-round pick in exchange for P.J. Washington.

Upon arriving in Dallas, Washington has been a full-time starter for the Mavs. In his 86 games played for the team, he’s started 84. Washington averages 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. According to ESPN Research, Washington was one of eight players last season to average one block and one steal per game. Minimum 50 games played.

God is Good 🙏🏽 — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) September 1, 2025

On Wednesday, September 3, NBA insiders announced that P.J. Washington signed a four-year, $90 million extension. The PF had one year remaining on his deal and is now signed long-term. Additionally, Washington is now eligible for trade in the 2025-26 season. Heading into next season, it will be interesting to see Dallas starting lineup.

The team will be without PG Kyrie Irving to begin the year. Dallas signed D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum to fill in for Irving until he returns. Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis are unquestioned starters. With the money Dallas gave Washington, it feels like he’ll be a starter as well. There are reports around the league that Flagg could start at SG this year for the Mavericks. That would put Washington as SF, Davis at PF, and Derrick Lively at center. That is four of five players in the starting lineup who are six-foot-seven or taller.