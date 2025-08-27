Pac-12 Extends Partnership With The CW Network Through 2031

The Pac-12 has extended its media rights partnership with The CW Network through the 2030-31 season, the conference announced Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The CW Network To Air Over 60 Pac-12 Events Annually

The agreement gives the Pac-12 consistent coverage on The CW with 13 regular-season football games, 35 men’s basketball games, and 15 women’s basketball games each season.

“The Pac-12 has been a key partner in the success of CW Sports, and we are thrilled to solidify our relationship with the conference for an additional five years,” said Brad Schwartz, the president of The CW Network.

“We have experienced firsthand the passion of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and their dedicated fans, and we are eager to introduce an additional seven schools in the new Pac-12 to our nationwide CW Sports audience.”



“We are also excited to bring Pac-12 men’s and women’s basketball to our viewers featuring some of the most dynamic and celebrated collegiate programs in the country,” Schwartz added.

Pac-12 Enterprises, the broadcast production arm of the conference, will produce all football, men’s basketball, and women’s basketball games, totaling 66 events annually.

New Pac-12 To Launch During The 2026-27 Season

The new Pac-12 will kick off during the 2026-27 season with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, and Washington State.

CBS will broadcast the league’s football and men’s basketball championship games, while The CW will carry the women’s basketball tournament semifinals and final.

“Our partnership with The CW has been one of mutual growth and transformation, from the development of our Pac-12 Enterprises’ broadcast production business to the significant added value and positive impact to our current and future members via true national reach across 100% of U.S. television households,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement.

“I am excited for the continued growth of both The CW and the Pac-12 in the years ahead!”

According to ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura, there is expected to be at least one more media partner for the conference, which could be finalized within the month.

This year, CBS, The CW, and ESPN will share the rights to the 13 home games between the conference’s two current members, Oregon State and Washington State.