Pac-12 Reaches 5-Year Media Rights Deal With USA Sports

The Pac-12 and USA Sports on Thursday jointly announced a five-year partnership that will begin in 2026-27 and feature the new Pac-12 as the premier college sports offering on USA Network, which will televise 22 football games, 50 men’s basketball games, and up to 10 women’s basketball games beginning next year.

Pac-12 Basketball Games To Air On CBS, The CW, USA Network

According to the news release, USA Sports will also be home to the Pac-12’s men’s basketball tournament leading up to the championship game, which will air on CBS.

Octagon, the Pac-12’s exclusive media rights advisor, served as advisor for the league’s long-term partnerships with CBS Sports, The CW, and USA Sports.

“The new Pac-12 is where tradition meets transformation — a unique opportunity in the rapidly-evolving college sports landscape that strongly aligns with the go-forward vision of USA Sports,” said Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the USA Sports team and leverage our shared vision to build something unique and special.”

Women’s basketball, meanwhile, will be featured across The CW (15 regular season games) and USA Network (5-10 regular season games) as well as its semifinals and championship game of the league’s tournament on The CW.

Conference To Feature Nine Teams In 2026-27

In addition, Pac-12 football will see its regular season home games broadcast across CBS, The CW, CBS Sports Network, and USA Network as well as the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on CBS.

“USA Sports is proud to partner with the new Pac-12 and showcase the league to a national audience on USA Network,” said Matt Hong, president of USA Sports.

“Our partnership further establishes USA Network as a destination for all sports fans, with weekends packed with Pac-12 football doubleheaders and men’s and women’s basketball double- and triple-headers beginning next fall.”

The Pac-12 will be back to nine teams for 2026-27 with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State, and Washington State making up the reworked conference.

Oregon State and Washington State are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 as part of a NCAA two-year grace period and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season prior to new members joining.