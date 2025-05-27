Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith Will Play Game 4 Vs. Knicks Despite Ankle Sprain

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Game 4 against the New York Knicks after initial doubt because of a right ankle sprain. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter of Game 3 when Nesmith drove to the basket and landed awkwardly. He was initially listed as questionable to play Game 4 and head coach Rick Carlisle said he would be a game time decision.

Nesmith has been a key role player for the Pacers throughout the playoffs, but especially so far against the Knicks. He scored 30 points in Game 1 of the series, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter including six threes. He was the main reason Indiana was able to make a miracle comeback in that game and take a series lead.

New York made its own big time comeback in Game 3, overturning a 20-point deficit and now have an opportunity to tie the series at two games apiece.

Game 4 is on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

How Will Nesmith Ankle Sprain Hold Up?

The key now is how Nesmith’s ankle will fare in Game 4. After exiting in the third quarter of Game 3 because of the ankle sprain, Nesmith did return to finish the game. However, it’s arguable that return would not have happened if the Knicks hadn’t stormed back to take the lead.

Such is the importance of Nesmith. On the defensive end, he has taken on the matchup of Jalen Brunson and can switch onto wings with aplomb. Offensively, he knocks down his threes consistently, makes good cuts to the basket, and grabs offensive rebounds. Bennedict Mathurin saw more minutes in his absence and the impact was nowhere near the same.

If Nesmith appears slower than usual or tentative to attack and take shots that come to him, New York will feel it holds the advantage.

Indiana is coming in knowing it let a huge advantage slip. To hold a 2-0 series lead along with a 20-point lead at home in Game 3 only to now fight to maintain home court? That’s a tough pill to swallow.

The Knicks will still know there is a lot of work to be done. Coming back from a 3-1 series deficit will be extremely difficult and so that’s a fate they’ll be looking to avoid Tuesday night.