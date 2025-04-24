Pacers coach criticizes players who voted Tyrese Haliburton as NBA’s most overrated

This past Tuesday, The Athletic released their famous anonymous polls in which players from the league vote upon a variety of topics, the most controversial certainly being who is the NBA’s most overrated player. This time around, it seems that Tyrese Haliburton has been chosen by his peers.

As the news spread this week, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle was left furious about his pupil being chosen the most overrated this campaign, as the point guard is a two-time All-Star. Following his team’s 123-115 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday, he was asked about the player poll.

Reporter Sam Anick had his own theory. “Perhaps our respondents think Haliburton got too much credit for that playoff run after Indiana’s first-round opponent last year was missing Giannis Antetokounmpo because of an injury and after Indiana’s second-round opponent, New York, dealt with a bunch of injuries,” he wrote.

Haliburton was also asked about this thoughts over the poll, but he made it clear that he wasn’t fazed. “I must be doing something right if that’s the case,” he started out, knowing he’s thrived this season with averages of 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.

“I don’t have a big speech or comment on it. All I care about is this locker room and winning games, and we’re in position to go to Milwaukee and continue this series on,” Tyrese added. “I know who I am. I’m confident in my own skin and not worried what anybody thinks.”