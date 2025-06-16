After the Thunder took Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Friday night, referee Scott Foster went under public scrutiny due to many non-calls and perceived mistaken ones. However, an unlikely sources came to his rescue and defended his performance by calling the criticism “awful” and “stupid.”

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle took the microphone during the news conference held after Indiana‘s practice session ahead of Game 5 this Monday evening, after being questioned over and over again about the official’s role in the previous matchup. That game featured a total of 53 fouls, 2 flagrant, 2 technical and 71 free throws.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took this situation to his advantage and shot 10 of those free throws, which included eight in the final quarter, and propelled Oklahoma City to overcome a 10-point deficit. Now with the series tied 2-2, fans have taken social media by storm to criticize the veteran referee.

“As far as officiating, I think it’s awful, some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating, and Scott Foster, in particular,” Carlisle said. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He’s a great official. He’s done a great job in these playoffs,” Carlisle said on Sunday, defending the long-time NBA official.

The Pacers tactician then reminded all about Foster’s experience in the league. “We’ve had him a lot of times, and the ridiculous scrutiny that’s being thrown out there is terrible, and unfair, and unjust. It’s stupid,” Rick explained. “I’m not getting into it. I’ve said what I’m going to say.”

As for Thunder coach Mark Diagneault, who witnessed his team keep the series alive with a clutch display during last weekend’s Game 4, also defended the officiating crew and their decisions. One reporter couldn’t help refer to the recurrent whistling as a “a crap-ton of free throws.”

“Well, there were a crap-ton of fouls — that’s why there were a crap-ton of free throws,” Daigneault shared. “I thought the refs did a good job tonight. Both teams shot a lot of free throws. It was physical. That was what the game was. It was a physical game on both ends of the floor for both teams.”