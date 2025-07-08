The Pacers have decided not to hurry Tyrese Haliburton‘s recovery and remain as patient as possible, to secure his health entirely for the future. Unfortunately, this means that the young superstar will have to miss out on the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign as he heals his torn right Achilles tendon.

On Monday morning, Indiana‘s president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard told the press that he guarantees the 25-year-old “will be back better than ever. … He will not play next year, though. We would not jeopardize that now. Don’t get any hopes up that he will play.”

The point guard suffered this terrible injury during the first quarter of Game 7 of the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City. A week later he had surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and realised that his recovery would take longer than expected.

Haliburton enjoyed a historic playoff run this past season, dropping one buzzer-beating victory after another, but ended up in disappointment as the Thunder were crowned champions after winning the last match of the campaign 103-91.

Just as he fell to injury, the Pacers star posted a strong message on his Instagram account: “And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don’t regret it. I’d do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special.”

According to Pritchard, Tyrese’s mentality is elite. “If you’re asking me, would I have him do it over and over? I would not. I would not,” he shared yesterday. “If I knew that he was going to get hurt, I would sacrifice that game because I care for the kid so much and want him to have an incredible career.”

At the end of the press conference, the team’s president also shared how big of a surprise it was to lose Myles Turner in free agency. Now that the big man has signed for the Bucks, Pritchard admitted that they were willing to ” go deep into the tax to keep him.”