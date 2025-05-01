Pacers Decide Tyrese Haliburton’s Father Won’t Attend Games

The Indiana Pacers front office has decided that Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, won’t attend the team’s home or road games for the foreseeable future. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

John created a firestorm when he taunted Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Pacers clinched the series win. John walked in the direction of the Greek forward waving a towel and used profanity when directing his message at him.

Antetokounmpo called the act “unacceptable” after the game while Tyrese also admitted his father was in the wrong.

“I don’t agree with what transpired there from him,” Haliburton said. “Basketball is basketball and let’s keep it on the court. I think he just got excited, saw his son make a game winner and came on the court, but we had a conversation.

“He needs to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there and I’ll come to him to celebrate.”

John did issue an apology on social media shortly after the game.

“I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight’s game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again.”

Indiana now shifts focus to playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East semis.

Haliburton’s Father Creates Unprecedented Action

There have been instances of fans creating uncomfortable scenarios for player’s family members but something like this doesn’t happen.

No other family member of an NBA player in recent memory has conducted themselves in this manner and thus the repercussions.

It’s an unfortunate result and sets a clear precedent. Moving forward, any family member will know they may be subject to this level of punishment if they cross the line.

The punishment is for the “foreseeable future” so it remains to be seen how long John will be out of the picture.

Whether it’s a return at some point this postseason, next season, or thereafter, it’s feels safe to say John won’t engage in those antics ever again.