Pacers Emerge As Favorites To Sign Victor Oladipo

The Indiana Pacers are the current frontrunners to sign Victor Oladipo if he returns to the NBA, according to Bovada Sportsbook. The 33-year-old reportedly impressed coaches, team executives, and scouts during a private workout on Monday in Las Vegas.

Victor Oladipo Last Played In NBA During 2023 Playoffs

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Woo, multiple attendees “came away impressed” during the specialized session, “with Oladipo described as being in excellent shape as he pursues another comeback.”

Woo noted that Oladipo’s workout drew a large audience, “with a large contingent of NBA and European teams attending.” He reportedly “played full-court five-on-five in a group workout of international pros.”

Oladipo last appeared in an NBA game in the 2023 playoffs when he was with the Miami Heat. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks that April.

NBA Team Odds Indiana Pacers +300 Washington Wizards +500 Charlotte Hornets +500 Milwaukee Bucks +500 New Orleans Pelicans +650 Orlando Magic +800 Sacramento Kings +1000 New York Knicks +1200 Golden State Warriors +1400 Los Angeles Lakers +1600

Per Bovada, the Pacers have the best odds (+300) of signing Oladipo, followed by the Washington Wizards (+500), Charlotte Hornets (+500), Milwaukee Bucks (+500), and other teams.

The 6-foot-3 Oladipo played nearly four seasons with Indiana.

Oladipo was selected No. 2 overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2013 draft out of Indiana University Bloomington. He spent his first three seasons with the Magic and the 2016-17 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder before joining the Pacers in 2017.

Oladipo Won NBA’s Most Improved Player With Pacers

In the 2017-18 season, Oladipo averaged career highs of 23.1 points and 2.4 steals with Indiana to go with 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.4 steals per game across 75 outings.

The Maryland native was named the NBA’s most improved player and made the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Team in 2018. He also received votes for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year that campaign.

Multiple knee injuries and a ruptured quad tendon have delayed Oladipo’s NBA return. His quad tendon injury continued to be an issue after he returned to action and required a second surgery in 2021.

Oladipo has appeared in just 102 total NBA games since sustaining that quad injury in January 2018. He hasn’t played in at least 50 games in a single campaign since that special 2017-18 season.

However, there’s “currently some consideration around the league” that he might work his way into a roster spot, per Woo. Sources suggest that he would likely sign a veteran minimum deal.

Oladipo wrote in a post Sunday on X that he feels “great right now,” and he believes he’s capable of helping a team because “my injuries are behind me and it will never happen again.”