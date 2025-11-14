Pacers Eyeing Trade For Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly interested in making a trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, a source close to the Pacers told NBA insider Jake Fischer on Thursday.

Pacers Hope To Add Jose Alvarado Amid Multiple Injuries

Alvarado, 27, is one player who Indiana has had “on its radar throughout his early stretch of the season,” per Fischer. The Pacers are off to a disastrous 1-11 start to the season and are missing several players due to injuries.

Indiana is missing star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals in June and has been ruled out for the entire season.

Other injured players include Obi Toppin (foot), Aaron Nesmith (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), and Kam Jones (back). Toppin is expected to be out until February.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, JOSE ALVARADO pic.twitter.com/lczXmoMJ2h — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) November 5, 2025



The Pacers signed Cam Payne to an Exhibit 10 contract ahead of the season, but the team waived him less than two weeks after adding him, leaving them with a need for depth at the point guard position.

Indiana cycled through multiple veterans during the preseason and later cut James Wiseman to sign Mac McClung, who was subsequently replaced by Monte Morris.

Morris, however, was brought in for camp before discovering he had a calf injury that has since healed.

Indiana May Not Grant Cody Martin Another 10-Day Contract

Earlier this month, the Pacers also added Cody Martin, whose 10-day hardship contract with Indiana expires today. A hardship exception allows a team to temporarily carry an extra player beyond the standard 15-man limit.

Martin, who missed Thursday’s game in Phoenix due to an illness, is unlikely to return to the Pacers unless they decide to grant him another hardship exception, per Fischer.

Alvarado went undrafted in 2021 after playing four years at Georgia Tech.

Per Spotrac, Alvarado is making $4.5 million this season and holds a player option for 2026-27 worth the same amount. This is part of the two-year, $9 million deal he signed with New Orleans last September.

Through 10 games off the bench this season, Alvarado is averaging 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 18.9 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 42.3/42.9/80.

He scored a season-high 18 points in a 116-112 home win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 4.