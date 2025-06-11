Tyrese Haliburton made sure to dismiss any concerns over the fact that he was limping at the end of Game 2 against there Thunder, even though he did recognize after Tuesday’s practice that he was dealing with “a lower leg thing,” but that it wasn’t hurting and he feels ready to confront Game 3 at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse.

“I don’t think there’s anything more to elaborate,” the Indiana star responded as the press insisted to ask about the gravity of his injury. “I feel fine and I’ll be ready to go for Game 3.” The media’s concerns were spot on, as he exited Game 2’s postgame interview while slowly limping.

After his poor 17-point performance in their 123-107 loss to Oklahoma City, which tied the NBA Finals series 1-1, Tyrese has been spotted wearing a right ankle tape. His coach Rick Carlisle acknowledged his point guard’s situation, but made sure everyone around knew it wasn’t anything serious.

Haliburton moving fine at end of practice today. Has a strip of KT tape on back of lower leg, says he’s fine. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/dhlWZ4423l — Tom Lewis (@IndyCornrows) June 10, 2025

“I know he has some discomfort,” the Pacers tactician said Tuesday after his squad’s training session. “He feels it. But each day it’s getting better. I don’t think you’re going to hear him making a big deal out of it. This is the time of year where it just doesn’t get any better than this.”

He then mentioned his other injured players: “The atmosphere, the interest, the opportunity, coming back and being at home, I mean, there’s just so much to be excited about. We’ve got a couple guys that are slightly under the weather; I don’t think anything is going to keep these guys from playing in the game.”

Haliburton has been averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 50% shooting so far in this series against the Thunder, mostly thanks two two strong fourth quarter. However, the 25-year-old is well aware that his team needs to improve in the first half of the games.

“They’re really connected on the defensive end,” the superstar praised his opponent’s defensive unity. “I feel like they mix up coverages. Coach [Mark] Daigneault isn’t afraid to do things on the fly. He doesn’t do anything that’s like very traditional. They’ve really done that all year.”