Pacers’ head coach Rick Carlisle has confidence in Isaiah Jackson to be their starting center next season

Myles Turner was the 11th pick in the 2015 draft by the Pacers. He spent the first 10 years of his professional career with Indiana. Following the 2024-25 season, Turner has chosen to continue his career elsewhere.

He signed a four-year, $108 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. That leaves a major void on the Pacers’ roster at center. However, head coach Rick Carlisle is confident that Isaiah Jackson to step up. He played five games for Indiana last season before he suffered an Achilles injury. Carlisle called Jackson “one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in any sport.”

Isaiah Jackson has an opportunity to become Indiana’s full-time starting center

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle on Isaiah Jackson (via @greenlight) Jackson recently agreed to a 3-year, $21M deal to stay with the Pacers pic.twitter.com/bNb02bQCjR — The Indy Pacer (@TheIndyPacer) July 15, 2025



Once Myles Turner signed in free agency with Milwaukee, the Pacers acted fast to extend Isaiah Jackson. He signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Indiana. The 23-year-old was the 22nd pick by the Pacers in the 2021 NBA draft out of Kentucky. Over four seasons, Jackson has played in 163 games and has 31 starts. Recently, Pacers’ head coach Rick Carlisle was on the Green Light podcast with Chris Long. Carlisle had high praise for Jackson and did not stutter his words.

He called Jackson “one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen in any sport.” Carlisle specifically mentioned Jackson’s stride and his ability to leap are “otherworldly.” The six-foot-ten center is extremely athletic and will play a major role for the team in 2025-26. Of the centers Indiana has on the roster, Isaiah Jackson stands out the most.

Isaiah Jackson’s stats on 164 games with the Pacers 7 PTS

60 FG%

4 REB

1 BLK

15 MPG Can he handle the starting spot? pic.twitter.com/VnKOCdBH2h — SleeperPacers (@SleeperPacers) July 2, 2025



For Jackson to have a shot at replacing the production of Myles Turner, he needs to find consistency as a shooter. Starting centers in the modern NBA can no longer be one-dimensional players who are out there for size and to rebound. Jackson doesn’t shoot much from deep, and he’ll need to change that ahead of 2025-26. Developing consistency in a jump shot would be massive for the Pacers.