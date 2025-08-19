Pacers’ head coach Rick Carlisle has signed a multi-year contract extension

For the second consecutive postseason, the Pacers made a deep run in the playoffs. Give credit to head coach Rick Carlisle for putting his players in a position to win.

Carlisle is an elite game planner and sets his team up for success in the playoffs. Indiana’s season ended in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Thunder. It was also the team’s first Finals appearance in 25 years. NBA insider Marc Stein announced that Indiana is giving Rick Carlisle a multiyear contract extension. A well-deserved contract for the long-time head coach.

Rick Carlisle has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Pacers

BREAKING: Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a multiyear extension after coaching Indiana to last season’s NBA finals, @TheSteinLine has learned. pic.twitter.com/pGOnfjUBNc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 19, 2025



Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is in his second stint with Indiana. He was their head coach for four seasons from 2003-04 to 2006-07. After failing to make the playoffs in 2006-07, the Pacers fired Carlisle. Over the next 14 seasons, Indiana would have four other head coaches. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the Pacers hired Rick Carlisle for his second go-around with Indiana.

In his first season back, the Pacers went 25-57. Indiana’s front office could have easily given up on Carlisle, but they stuck with the veteran head coach. In each season since 2021-22, the Pacers have improved their win total. During the 2024-25 season, the Pacers finished 50-32. In eight seasons as head coach of the Pacers, Carlisle has led his team to the playoffs five times.

BREAKING: Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a multiyear extension with the Pacers, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/WriOQOgfkb — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 19, 2025

That includes the two deep postseason runs Indiana made in 2024 and 2025. In the 2024 playoffs, the Pacers made it to the Conference Finals but were swept by Boston. In the following playoffs, the team made another appearance in the Conference Finals. This time, they beat the Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals. With that success, the Pacers are rewarding Rick Carlisle with a multiyear contract extension.

Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors noted that Rick Carlisle signed a four-year deal with the Pacers when he was hired ahead of 2021-22. During the 2023 offseason, Carilisle was also extended by the Pacers. Two years later, he’s received a multiyear extension from Indiana. Ownership believes in the culture Rick Carlisle has built for the Pacers. The team will be without Tyrese Haliburton in 2025-26, but will still be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.