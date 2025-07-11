Pacers, Isaiah Jackson Agree to Three-Year, $21M Contract

The Indiana Pacers and free agent center Isaiah Jackson have agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal for the 23-year-old to return next season, CAA’s Drew Morrison and Sam Rose told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Friday. His new deal keeps him in Indiana through the 2027-28 season.

Isaiah Jackson Tore His Right Achilles Tendon In November 2024

The Pacers issued a $6.4 million qualifying offer to Jackson last month to make him a restricted free agent. That move and his latest contract both demonstrate that Indiana is confident in his recovery from a major injury.

Jackson landed in Indiana via a five-team trade in the summer of 2021 after the Los Angeles Lakers drafted the 6-foot-10 big man in the first round that year out of the University of Kentucky.

The Michigan native missed the majority of last season after he tore his right Achilles tendon in early November. Fellow center James Wiseman also suffered an Achilles injury just weeks earlier.

In five games (one start) last season, Jackson averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 16.8 minutes per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field and 50% from the foul line.

Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Sees Jackson’s Potential

In the 2023-24 campaign, his last fully healthy season, Jackson averaged 7.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 13.1 minutes per game in 59 contests (three starts).

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle praised Jackson for his defensive ability during his rookie season.

“His defensive versatility is absolutely breathtaking. I just have not seen a guy move, block shots, change shots, and be able to guard any position the way I’ve seen him be able to do,” Carlisle said.

“Offensively, he just has a really terrific feel for the game. If you can get him the ball moving toward the rim, he can finish, he can pass and then he has really worked on his 3-point shooting.

“That’ll be a big part of his development as a two-position player in this league. He can guard any position on the floor, but he also gives us a rim-rolling lob presence that they just have not had on this team.”

Indiana Re-Signed James Wiseman, Traded For Jay Huff

After Myles Turner inked a four-year, $107 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency, the Pacers re-signed center James Wiseman and traded for 7-footer Jay Huff.

With Turner now in Milwaukee, Jackson will have an opportunity this upcoming season to compete for minutes at center with Tony Bradley, Huff, and Wiseman.

Per Spotrac, Jackson’s new deal will give the Pacers 15 players on standard contracts for 2025-26, but Wiseman only has a partial guarantee and Bradley’s 2025-26 salary is non-guaranteed.

After four seasons of play, the 2025-26 campaign could be the perfect time for Jackson to become a consistent starter for Indiana.