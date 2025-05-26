Pacers’ Nesmith ‘Questionable’ For Game 4 Due To Ankle Sprain

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith has been listed as questionable to play Game 4 of the East Finals due to a right ankle sprain.

The injury occurred midway through the third quarter with the Pacers up 13 against the New York Knicks. Nesmith drove to the basket but landed awkwardly when kicking the ball out to the perimeter. He was helped to the locker room shortly after.

Nesmith did return to the game in the fourth quarter but it appeared more out of desperation. The Knicks staged a tremendous rally to win Game 3 after trailing by as many as 20 points.

Speaking at practice Monday, head coach Rick Carlisle said that Nesmith was predictably sore. While tagged as questionable, Nesmith will be considered a game-time decision to play. He missed 35 regular season games between November and January due to a left ankle injury.

The 25 year old was in the midst of a breakout postseason. Nesmith erupted for 30 points in Indiana’s Game 1 overtime victory including six three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Aaron Nesmith looks like he has a lateral ankle sprain on this play right here This could be SIGNIFICANT in Game 3 pic.twitter.com/io8IqgUzKh — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) May 26, 2025

Pacers Have To Find Way To Adjust, Respond

New York showed its mettle by bouncing back from losing both its home games. To then be trailing by 20 points in Game 3, have Jalen Brunson in foul trouble, and then stage a rally is something special.

Nesmith’s injury certainly aided the comeback, but Indiana will have to show its own resilience to respond with or without him.

The Knicks altered the starting lineup by taking out Josh Hart for Mitchell Robinson. Head coach Tom Thibodeau also played 15 different lineups over the course of the game. This was a page straight out of the Pacers’ book in terms of relying on depth and very much against his usual mantra.

Tyrese Haliburton took the blame for the way Indiana’s offense capitulated in the second half and especially in the fourth quarter. He will have to find a way to keep the team in a groove against a New York team that applied excellent ball pressure to stifle him.

There were still opportunities for Haliburton to attack and it was puzzling to see him not do so.