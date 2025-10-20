Incident During Rush Hour

Indiana Pacers rookie point guard Kam Jones was arrested Monday morning in Indianapolis after leading police on a brief chase during rush-hour traffic. According to Indiana State Police, troopers tried to stop Jones around 9:50 a.m. for alleged erratic driving on Interstate 65 southbound.

When officers signaled for him to pull over, Jones reportedly continued driving, prompting a short pursuit that ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit, southeast of downtown. Police took him into custody without further incident.

Charges Filed

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jones faces two charges: a Class A misdemeanor for reckless driving and a Level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement. He was booked into the county jail shortly after the arrest. Authorities have not released details about possible speeding or additional traffic violations during the chase.

As of Tuesday morning, the Pacers had not issued an official statement regarding the incident or Jones’s status with the team. The arrest comes just days before the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, casting uncertainty over his immediate future with Indiana.

Background and Early Career

Jones, 22, gained national attention as a standout guard at Marquette University, where he averaged 17.2 points per game during his junior season and helped lead the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament. The Pacers selected him in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, expecting him to provide depth at the point guard position behind Tyrese Haliburton.

The rookie had impressed during preseason practices, drawing praise for his shooting and work ethic. His arrest, however, now puts a pause on what had been a promising start to his professional career.

Uncertain Future

With the season opener approaching, it remains unclear whether Jones will be available to join the team or face disciplinary action from the league. The NBA typically reviews such incidents under its personal conduct policy.

As the legal process unfolds, both the Pacers and fans await clarity on the next steps for Jones, a player once seen as one of the more intriguing young talents entering the league.