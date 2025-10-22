Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Issues Apology For Traffic Arrest

Indiana Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones issued an apology after practice Tuesday for the actions leading to his arrest on preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement Monday morning.

Kam Jones Insisted On Apologizing To Pacers

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Jones “insisted” on apologizing to the team and wanted an opportunity to make a public apology, which he gave during Indiana’s post-practice media session.

“I’m deeply sorry to the Pacers organization and the fans,” Jones said. “This was a very, very traumatic experience for me. I’ve never been through anything like this, but definitely a mistake that I’ve learned from. … It won’t happen again. I’m deeply sorry to the organization and I’m looking forward to letting this one go past and get back to work.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, an Indiana State Police trooper clocked Jones’ black Cadillac traveling at 90 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone while westbound on Interstate 70 on Monday morning at 9:47 a.m. and rapidly changing lanes without signaling and following other cars too closely.

Per the affidavit, Jones did not immediately pull over when the trooper activated his lights and sirens, instead exiting onto I-65 South and then taking the Fletcher Avenue exit before pulling over.

According to the affidavit, Jones was compliant once he was pulled over and told officers that he was late trying to get to the Pacers’ practice facility at the Ascension St. Vincent Center.

Jones was taken into Marion County Jail and held until approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

The 23-year-old has not yet been formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, but he has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Marion County Jail portal.

Rick Carlisle Says Jones Has Exemplary Character

Carlisle was asked about Jones’ arrest on his weekly radio appearance on The Fan Morning Show with Kevin Bowen and James Boyd on 107.5 FM.

“I talked to him yesterday,” Carlisle said. “He came in and he was very contrite about the situation of being pulled over. This is a kid with exemplary character going back to his entire career at Marquette. After hearing the details of this, I think in the end this is going to end up being a speeding ticket.”

Carlisle added more to those thoughts before Jones spoke Tuesday.

“The kid thought he was going to be late to practice, so he was going too fast. I’m not going to get into much more about it than that. He insisted on apologizing to the team today.”

The Pacers selected Jones with the 38th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft after acquiring his rights in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, who received cash and a 2030 second-round draft pick in exchange.

Indiana added Jones to enhance backcourt depth following the Achilles tendon tear suffered by All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the Pacers’ NBA Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pacers host Oklahoma City on Thursday to open their 2025-26 season.