Pacers Rumors: Indiana To Enter Luxury Tax To Re-Sign Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly working to re-sign center Myles Turner, according to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 29-year-old has been with Indiana for his entire 10-year career.

“He’s the longest tenured Pacer currently and Indiana wants to keep it that way, because Myles Turner is due for a massive payday in the offseason,” Charania said.

“The Pacers know they cannot afford to lose him as a free agent… but in doing so, I’m told the Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax next season for the first time in 20 years.”

Pacers Will Enter Luxury Tax To Keep Core Together

Per Spotrac, Turner is on an expiring two-year, $40.9 million contract. The 6-foot-11 big man will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if a new deal isn’t reached.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported recently that “cap strategists are projecting [Turner’s] salary to land in the $30 million range in terms of average annual value.”

Last week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also said Indiana’s ownership is willing to re-enter the luxury tax in order to “keep this core together,” as the Pacers are currently playing in their first NBA Finals since 2000.

Turner was selected 11th overall by Indiana in the 2015 NBA draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. The two-time blocks champ started every game he’s appeared in since the 2017-18 season.

Myles Turner Finished Third In Blocks This NBA Season

In 72 regular-season games this campaign, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 30.2 minutes per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range.

According to Basketball Reference, he finished third in blocks (144) in the entire league behind only San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (176) and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez (148).

During Indiana’s 127-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 20, he recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a season-high seven blocks in 32 minutes of action.

In the Pacers’ run to the NBA Finals, Turner has averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. He posted 15 points, nine boards, and three blocks in Game 1 of the Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.