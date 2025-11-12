Pacers Sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl To Second 10-Day Contract

The Indiana Pacers have signed forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to a second 10-day hardship exception contract, the team announced Tuesday in a news release.

Pacers Remain Decimated By Injuries

A hardship exception allows a team to temporarily carry an extra player beyond the standard 15-man limit.

The provision is granted when a team has four players who have missed three consecutive games due to injuries and are expected to be sidelined for at least two more weeks.

If a team has five players who meet that criteria, a second hardship exception can be awarded.

Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles), Obi Toppin (foot), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (foot), Kam Jones (back), and Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) are all listed on Indiana’s injury report.

Haliburton will miss the entire season and Toppin is expected to be out until February.

The Pacers also have Cody Martin on a 10-day hardship contract. The 30-year-old spent over four months on the open market after the Phoenix Suns waived him in late June.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Playing In Fifth NBA Season

Robinson-Earl’s new deal will run through Nov. 20. It will pay him $141,463 while carrying a cap hit of $131,970.

He won’t be eligible to be brought back on another 10-day contract once it expires, since players are prohibited from signing more than two 10-days with the same team in a single season.

Robinson-Earl, who turned 25 last Monday, has been a solid addition for the Pacers on the glass and defensive end of the floor since signing his first 10-day deal on Nov. 1.

Through five games with Indiana in his fifth NBA season, Robinson-Earl has averaged 5.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 17.6 minutes per contest while shooting just 32.3% from the floor and 80% from the foul line.

The 6-foot-9 wing had a 12-rebound outing in a loss at Golden State on Sunday and a 15-rebound performance in a home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 5.

Indiana, however, has been outscored by 47 points during his 88 minutes on the court.