Pacers Sign Monte Morris To 1-Year Contract

Free agent veteran point guard Monte Morris has agreed to a one-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday on X. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype added that it’s a non-guaranteed deal.

Monte Morris Reportedly Signed An Exhibit 9 Contract

Pacers beat writer Tony East also reported that it’s an Exhibit 9 contract. Keith Smith of Spotrac explained the basics of an Exhibit 9 deal and why NBA teams offer them:

“An Exhibit 9 contract includes a provision that protects the player against injury while under that contract. If a player is injured while on an Exhibit 9 deal, the team is responsible for paying that player $15,000 (this is up from $6,000 in the prior CBA). That $15,000 does hit the salary cap and luxury tax as a form of dead money charge, upon the player being waived.”

The Pacers have 13 players on the offseason roster with fully guaranteed contracts, so there’s still enough space for Morris to earn his way onto the opening night roster.

With Tyrese Haliburton expected to miss the entire season, Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell will likely take over the top spots in the backcourt.

Morris is expected to serve as a reserve if he makes the team.

Morris Gives Pacers Another Scorer

Morris, 30, appeared in 45 games off the bench for the Phoenix Suns last season. He averaged 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 12.7 minutes per contest while shooting 42.6% from the floor and 36% from deep.

Per Basketball Reference, Morris recorded a season-high 12 points in losses to the Miami Heat (Dec.7), Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 31), and Indiana Pacers (Jan. 4), as well as in a win against the Toronto Raptors on March 17.

The 6-foot-2 guard was selected 51st overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 NBA draft out of Iowa State. He has also played for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

In 420 career NBA regular-season games (166 starts), he has averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 23.4 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 47/38/82.

The Pacers open training camp on Sept. 29. Preseason begins for Indiana on Oct. 7, and the regular season starts on Oct. 23 with an NBA Finals rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.