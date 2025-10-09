Pacers’ T.J. McConnell Will Miss At Least One Month With Hamstring Injury

Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell will miss at least the next month after sustaining a left hamstring injury. Head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed the news Thursday.

McConnell has been an integral role player for the Pacers over his last six seasons with the team. He is expected to have a bigger role this season in the absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

This puts even more on the shoulders of Andrew Nembhard as he looks to shepherd the team in Haliburton’s absence.

As the Pacers sort through their guard options, they also let go of Delon Wright in favor of signing Cameron Payne.

After all the positives that emerged over the course of an incredible run to the NBA Finals last season, this 2025-26 season is forcing Indiana to run more and more uphill.

It will take a tremendous effort from Carlisle, his staff and the players to make this upcoming season a meaningful one in the win column.

McConnell Injury Further Reduces Expectations On Pacers

No Haliburton due to a ruptured Achilles. Jay Huff is replacing Myles Turner. Now McConnell is out for the start of the season. It’s getting harder to believe the Pacers are going to be able to compete at a high level.

Pascal Siakam is going to need a career year to help keep the Pacers relevant. Bennedict Mathurin will need to have a breakout year along with Aaron Nesmith and Nembhard.

Are there surprises on offer between Huff and Isaiah Jackson at center? That’s the extent to which things need to go right for the Pacers.

The East is still depleted enough where there’s reason to believe, but even with that being true, making the playoffs looks an extremely tall task.

Cleveland, New York, Orlando, Atlanta and Detroit all project to be better. Milwaukee and Toronto have reason to believe they’re ahead, too.

Philadelphia is a wildcard but Miami will feel they’re in with a shot if they can weather the storm while Tyler Herro is out.