Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) said ‘It’ll be 15 months until I play my next game’

The 2025 postseason was a magical run for the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton helped carry the Pacers to the NBA Finals. They had an extremely tough matchup vs. the Thunder.

Indiana forced a Game 7 against OKC in the Finals. Unfortunately, all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon early in the second quarter. A devastating blow to the Pacers, not just in Game 7, but for the 2025-26 season. Recently, Haliburton appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive. The 25-year-old shared an update on his injury recovery. Haliburton said, “I think it’ll be 15 months until I play my next game.”

Tyrese Haliburton confirms he’ll miss the entire 2025-26 season

Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles’ tear couldn’t have happened at any later point in the season. The injury occurred in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Haliburton was dealing with a calf strain heading into Game 7. Doctors told him they would advise him to rest for two to three weeks if it were the regular season. With it being Game 7 of the Finals, there was no way Haliburton wasn’t going to play. He took a major risk playing on an injured calf and ultimately tore his Achilles tendon.

The young PG revealed that he reached out to the Rockets’ Kevin Durant. In Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Durant tore his Achilles tendon against the Raptors. Haliburton asked KD if he had any regrets playing in Game 5. When Durant responded, “No,” Haliburton knew he would continue to play.

On the Impaulsive podcast, Tyrese Haliburton shared an injury update for Pacers fans. He shared that “It’ll be 15 months until I play my next game.” That means he’ll miss the entire 2025-26 season. However, that does put him on track to be available for the Fall of 2026. That’s the risk that Haliburton took when playing on an injured calf, but he has no regrets.

Without Tyrese Haliburton, head coach Rick Carlisle will tweak his starting lineup. Andrew Nembhard will switch from SG to PG in 2025-26. Additionally, Bennedict Mathurin will be inserted into the starting lineup instead of coming off the bench. Another player the Pacers will not have in 2025-26 is Myles Turner. He left in free agency to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana will have a new starting center for the first time sicne the 2016-17 season.