What a rollercoaster ride of emotions it has been for Tyrese Haliburton, who just a month ago was on the top of the world starting in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder, until early in the first quarter he literally fell to injury and tore his Achilles heel. Now, he’s set to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

In a recent interview on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, he was asked about the reasons why so many NBA players have suddenly suffered his same fate with this damaging and unusual heel rupture. Instead of giving a practical response, he simply attributed this phenomenon to “bad luck.”

“I think that there’s like a notion when guys get injured or when this has happened so many times that everybody thinks that they have the answer to why this is happening,” the Pacers star said in his first public appearance since the injury.

The Indiana guard was the third player to fall to the same Achilles injury during these past NBA playoffs, and the seventh of the entire season. “Everybody thinks we play too many games, we play too many minutes — all those things could be true, but I don’t think that is what’s causing these injuries,” he assured.

Another figure who shares a similar opinion to Hali is none other than NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who stated recently that he doesn’t see a correlation between these health issues and the amount of matches being played in the league.

“So I don’t think that anybody has necessarily the answer,” Haliburton insisted when Pat McAfee tried to convince him otherwise. “I think injuries are just bad luck sometimes and that’s just what happened. I think that’s just what happens in sports sometimes.”

The truth is that Tyrese’s right Achilles tendon tear first happened after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but after passing some tests, the Pacers decided to keep him on the court and now they are paying the highest price. “After Game 6, I’m like, ‘It’s done, it’s gone, adrenaline is going to get to me, I’m going to be good,” he revealed.

Haliburton then added: “I go to Game 7, I feel nothing. I feel great going into the game. I think that’s why I had a great start to the game. My body felt great. Then obviously, that happens in the end.”