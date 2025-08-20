Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton is donating $3 million to Oshkosh North High School, his alma mater, over the next three years.

The former first-rounder stopped by the public high school when he returned to his hometown of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to host his youth basketball camp.

Tyrese Haliburton To Fund New Video Board, Scoreboard

Haliburton’s financial commitment includes a brand-new video board in the gym, a new scoreboard, and a full renovation of the school’s weight room, according to Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5.

“These scoreboards were part of the big donation that I’ve put forth towards the school and so to get back and see the brand new scoreboards, the video board that can do a bunch of different things,” Haliburton said.

“My logo is on the scoreboard over there. That’s really cool for me. That’s very special to me and just cool to see those things here, and I can’t wait to see what they do with it as they get into the season.”

Haliburton, 25, decided to give back to the community where his basketball journey began after a trip to the 2025 NBA Finals, where the Pacers lost in seven games to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“The sense of community has always meant a lot to me, and I’m wise enough to understand that I wouldn’t be where I am today without the people who supported me growing up,” Haliburton said.

“You can think back to all the people who had such an impact on me — from teachers to coaches, just community members in general.”

Haliburton’s former high school basketball coach, Brad Weber, is grateful that the two-time NBA All-Star remains connected to his hometown.

“He’s always looking to do good and for the financial situation of it I think it’s just another example of his commitment and his love of Oshkosh North, the community of Oshkosh,” Weber explained.

“Budget problems are very real for all schools, so when you have someone who’s able to help make current students and players feel special, it makes a huge difference.”

Haliburton Led Oshkosh North High School To Its First-Ever State Title

During his sophomore year at Oshkosh North High School, Haliburton was named to the All-Fox Valley Association (FVA) second team and defensive team.

In his junior season, Haliburton averaged 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game, earning FVA Player of the Year and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division I All-State honors.

As a senior, Haliburton averaged 22.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, leading Oshkosh North to a 26-1 record.

In the 2018 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division I state championship game, Oshkosh North High School defeated Brookfield East High School by a score of 61-44.

Haliburton scored 31 points, including 24 in the second half, and shot 18-of-18 from the free throw line to secure the program’s first-ever state title.

The young standout was named Oshkosh Northwestern All-Area Player of the Year, Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, and FVA co-Player of the Year.

He was also selected to the WBCA Division I All-State team and the USA Today All-USA Wisconsin first team.