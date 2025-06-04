Going into their first NBA Finals in decades, and their first ever between each other, the Thunder appear as clear favourites to conquer the NBA title this year. Even though the Pacers have demolished anyone who stands in their ways, they’re are about to clash against the best record in the league this season.

Despite not being favourites, Tyrese Haliburton doesn’t seem bothered by having the odds stacked against Indiana. If there is anything that the point guard enjoys, is to prove everyone wrong. “As long as the guys in our locker room, the people in this building believe, then anything is possible.

“So, we’re really excited about the challenge. It’s a really good team in front of us, and no ‘expert’ or analyst is going to pick us [to win] and that’s okay. We like it better that way. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” the superstar told reporters on Tuesday, before facing Thursday’s Game 1 against Oklahoma City.

The trip to their first NBA Finals in 25 years wasn’t as smooth as the Pacers hoped it would be, as their travel plans were affected on Tuesday by severe weather. Not only did their charter flight got diverted to Tulsa, but then they had to refuel and land in Oklahoma City almost four hours later.

The flight had to be diverted as the airport’s arrivals and departure were interrupted by winds and heavy rain. Both teams are scheduled to appear at the NBA Finals media day this Wednesday at the stadium that is set to host Game 1 on Thursday evening, which is the Pacers first finals appearance since 2000 and the first for the Thunder since in 13 years.

“You spend so much time thinking about getting there, but it’s like, you’re here now,” big man Myles Turner said before his squad left Indianapolis. “You didn’t really spend a lot of time thinking about, ‘OK, when I’m here, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ It’s like, ‘Let’s just get there.’ So now, that milestone has been achieved. It’s about doing something with the opportunity.”

The series against Oklahoma City will start this upcoming Thursday evening. “Pascal and Tyrese put us on their backs and made sure we would not lose,” said coach Rick Carlisle about the last minutes of Game 6 against the Knicks. “But our work has just begun.”