Despite going to the locker room early to attend his calf injury, nothing seems to prevent Tyrese Haliburton from missing out on NBA Finals action. The Pacers star insisted in playing through a sore right calf and returned in the second half of their 120-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 5.

This Monday night, we witnessed the Indiana guard aggravate his injury and then return with his calf wrapped and ready for war. Even though he finished the contest, his production was quite limited, especially considering he match the lowest scoring total of his postseason career.

He ended the evening in Oklahoma City without a field goal for the first time in his playoff career, going 0-for-6. “It’s the Finals,” Haliburton shared as they now lose the series 3-2. “I’ve worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can.”

The 25-year-old is determined to stick by his teammates no matter what. “I was not great tonight by any means, but it’s not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play,” he told the press, as they bombarded him with questions about his continuity in the series.

Despite not making his desired impact, the Pacers guard also added six assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes. “Just trying to keep pace in the game, impact whatever way I can,” Tyrese explained. “Try to get the ball to guys in the right spots if I can.”

Even though the championship dream continues, especially as the series now shift again to Indianapolis, it will be hard to pull off and upset with Haliburton restricted. During the playoffs, they are 6-7 when the All-Star scores 20 points or fewer.

“He’s a fighter,” said teammate Pascal Siakam, who led the Pacers with 28 points on Monday evening. “He’s been our rock all year. He’s a big reason why we’re here. I don’t know exactly what’s wrong, but I know he’s fighting and he’s going to give us everything he’s got.”