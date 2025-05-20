What a year for Tyrese Haliburton! Not only is he leading the Pacers’ charge into their second consecutive conference finals appearance, but also has been earning a lot of respect from outside the basketball courts. The star was able to share some exciting news to start off the week.

The Indiana guard, who has opened up before about being a wrestling fan, will appear as a playable character in the WWE2K25 video game, as part of the Dunks and Destruction Package. The 25-year-old has already made a couple of cameos throughout the Monday Night RAW shows.

“I’m really excited. Obviously, I got the opportunity to come and be in the Garden and experience that and be in the ring a little bit,” Tyrese shared in a recent live interview. “So, I’m excited about being a playable character in the game and, yeah, it’s going to be super cool.”

BREAKING: Tyrese Haliburton is coming to WWE 2K25 later this year! 🔥🔥🔥#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/I2eA8Rt0GG — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2025

Haliburton has been through quite the challenge these playoffs, after being chosen by his peers as the most overrated player in the NBA. After hearing the Cavs’ crowd chant ‘overrated’ throughout the semifinal series, he responded back with powerful performances.

The guard also had no problem with being taunted by the audience. “That one was unexpected. I didn’t know we had beef. I think now that that label is there, it’s going to be that every time we play somebody on the road. It’ll probably follow me until the next poll comes out. Overrate that,” he expressed postgame.

Tyrese then praised his team’s unwillingness to lose. “We just have a resilient group, man,” he said after eliminating Cleveland. “We just figure out ways to win. We don’t give up. We’re battle-tested as a group. We’ve basically been together for about two years now and that continuity has been really good for us.”

His coach, on the other hand, directed his admiration for his main star. “You don’t see this very often, let alone twice in one week,” Rick Carlisle said, as Haliburton led an 8-0 run in the final 50 seconds of Game 2. “Tyrese, he came through again. We’re very fortunate.”