Pacers Waive Mac McClung, Sign Monte Morris

The Indiana Pacers are waiving fourth-year guard Mac McClung and signing veteran guard Monte Morris, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

Pacers To Carry Cap Hit For Waiving Mac McClung

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Pacers will carry a $164,060 cap hit for the remainder of the season by waiving McClung, whose two-year contract was nonguaranteed for both 2025-26 and 2026-27.

McClung, the reigning three-time NBA slam dunk contest champion, signed a two-year deal with the Pacers last week, his first standard contract in the league after inking two-way and training camp deals since 2021.

In three games with Indiana this season, McClung averaged 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 11.3 minutes while shooting 38.9% from the field, 20% from beyond the arc, and 75% at the foul line.

The Indiana Pacers are signing veteran point guard Monte Morris with their newly open roster spot, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/LhaFPnfl8Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2025



Morris, meanwhile, appeared in 45 games off the bench with the Phoenix Suns last season, averaging 5.2 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 12.7 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 42.6/36/85.7.

The 6-foot-2 guard scored a season-high 12 points against the Miami Heat (Dec. 7), Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 31), Pacers (Jan. 4), and Toronto Raptors (March 17).

Indiana Had Eight Players Sidelined Against Nets

Indiana is bringing in Morris because injuries have already decimated the team’s rotation this season. The Pacers had eight players sidelined for Wednesday’s 112-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The list included Tyrese Haliburton (out for season, torn Achilles), Obi Toppin (out until at least February, stress fracture in his foot), T.J. McConnell (yet to play this season, hamstring strain), Bennedict Mathurin (week-to-week, big toe injury), and Andrew Nembhard (out since season opener, shoulder injury) from the Pacers’ regular rotation, as well as reserves Kam Jones (back), Johnny Furphy (ankle), and Quenton Jackson (hamstring).

Morris, an eight-year NBA veteran, was selected 51st overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2017 draft out of Iowa State. He spent his first five seasons with Denver before the team traded him to the Washington Wizards during the 2022 offseason.

The Michigan native also made stops with the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Suns on a veteran’s minimum contract last July.

Morris, 30, has not played at least 60 games in a season since 2022-23 with Washington.