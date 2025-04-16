Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero spoke on the upcoming challenge of facing ‘big brother’ Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

The Magic booked their ticket to the first round after beating the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament to secure the seven seed, setting up a mouthwatering series with the defending champions.

Banchero and Tatum connected through then-Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer in 2020 when the former announced his commitment to play college basketball for the Blue Devils, following in Tatum’s footsteps.

Banchero previously hailed the Celtics forward as a ‘dope big brother’ and the pair have developed a close bond over the years, especially since being selected by Orlando with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Like his elder, the 22-year-old also signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand and has been seen wearing Tatum’s signature shoe since its release in 2023 – even donning his own player editions.

Tatum was Banchero’s first point of call when seeking advice on picking an agent and navigating sponsorships upon entering the league – while also offering guidance on anything and everything in the game of basketball.

This Sunday, Banchero will make his playoff debut at TD Garden in Game 1 against the Celtics and he told the media “the best way for me to show my respect is to give him (Tatum) my best effort.”

WATCH: Paolo Banchero on facing Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in the playoffs

As per the best online sportsbooks, the Celtics opened as 14-point favorites in Game 1 against the Magic and boast incredibly short odds of -8000 to win the series.

Banchero, the 2023 Rookie of the Year and an All-Star in 2024, looks set to relish the challenge against his older role model – an NBA champion, perennial All-Star with soon-to-be four-time First Team All-NBA honors.

Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists a game this season compared to Banchero’s 25.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The Celtics commander has a 4-3 record over Banchero in seven career meetings, consistently putting his best foot forward against his understudy with 29.4 points per outing.