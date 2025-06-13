Pascal Siakam had recieved a lot of criticism from both fans and experts after his first two performances of the NBA Finals series against the Thunder, but finally fought back with a strong display in Game 3’s victory, which places the Pacers back on top with a 2-1 lead towards the championship.

Now, Indiana are back to possibly causing one of the biggest upsets in recent NBA history, as they are hosting their first Finals matches in 25 years. The star big man is proving detractors wrong, as he’s become 5th player with most 20-point playoff games in Pacers franchise history.

After forcing Oklahoma City to 19 turnovers, the Indianapolis club is thriving from the energy given by the Gainbridge Fieldhouse’s fans. Tyrese Haliburton had also been posting mediocre performances, but then was one rebound shy of a triple-double in Game 3.

The Pacers star defended Siakam from Charles Barkley’s criticism, as he was asked about his co-star’s contributions when he joined the NBA TV panel in the postgame interviews. “I don’t think that’s a fair assessment, to be honest with you. I think the way they (OKC) guard, he operates so well in the mid-post,” Hali said.

When he’s catching in the mid-post, they’re talking about rotating the guy fully from the baseline. They’re swarming the ball. Just trying to read and make the right plays…The way they guard is just boxes and elbows,” he said about the center, who posted 21 points, six rebounds and four assists in Game 3.

This isn’t Pascal’s first rodeo, as he contributed heavily to the Raptors’ 2018-19 NBA championship when they beat the Warriors 4-2. “It was great and just elite opportunities,” he said this week in an interview. “We had a different coach, and we’re [in] a different system, and [the] coach trusted me to be myself.”

Back then, he averaged 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game against Golden State. “I just went out there and was feeling confident to compete and show my skills,” Siakam shared. “And again, it’s opportunities, and you have to be ready to work hard, and when your opportunity comes, take it.”