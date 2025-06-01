Pascal Siakam Pips Tyrese Haliburton To Win East Finals MVP

Pascal Siakam narrowly edged out Tyrese Haliburton to win the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals.

After the votes were released, it was revealed that Siakam earned five of the nine votes to Haliburton’s four.

Siakam was terrific throughout the series, averaging 24.8 points on 52.4 percent shooting from the field. He also made 10 of his 20 three-point attempts. His best performance came in Game 2, when Siakam went off for 39 points at Madison Square Garden on 15-of-23 shooting.

Haliburton certainly had a strong case for the award, putting up 21.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.5 steals. His best game came in Game 4 when he finished with a historic triple-double. Haliburton had 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals.

What made it historic is that it was the first time someone put up at least 30-10-15 in the playoffs without committing a single turnover.

It may have been the manner in which Siakam dominated his matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns in the decisive Game 6 that swayed voters.

Siakam’s List Of Accolades Growing

Winning East Finals MVP adds to a growing list of accolades for Siakam. It also makes the story of his career all the more remarkable.

This is a player who only started playing organized basketball at the age of 17. He was selected 27th overall by the Toronto Raptors and spent time in the then D-League. He went on the win D-League Finals MVP and D-League championship.

The next season, Siakam became a vital member of Toronto’s bench. A year later, he was named the league’s Most Improved Player and was Toronto’s second-leading scorer en route to winning the 2019 NBA championship. Now, he is the East Finals MVP and is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBAer.

Will there be more accolades to come after this Finals is over?

Was Siakam Over Haliburton The Right Call?

This certainly makes for a fun debate.

Siakam was the Pacers’ leading scorer and has the defensive edge by a significant margin over Haliburton. He scored more efficiently than Haliburton in this series as well.

Indiana’s star point guard had the iconic moment of Game 1. Perhaps his overall performance has been lost because of Aaron Nesmith’s three-point barrage. Haliburton finished that game with 31 points, four rebounds and 11 assists. Some will argue that Nesmith’s late surge made Haliburton’s game-tying shot in regulation possible but it was the latter’s body of work that still kept the Pacers close enough for that run.

Haliburton is the one who makes the Pacers offense tick. Siakam may have been the leading scorer but so much of what the Pacers accomplish as a team is because of the way Haliburton tees them up. Even Siakam’s transition leak outs wouldn’t be as valuable if Haliburton couldn’t hit him in stride time and time again.

Now, the one game where Haliburton didn’t have it going and the Pacers did win was when Siakam absolutely went off for 39 points. That was a key performance to take a 2-0 series lead.

It’s not like one can say a wrong or bad choice was made, but Haliburton is arguably more deserving than Siakam.

The Pacers will be happy to see Haliburton to take this as another opportunity to show why he’s underrated. Maybe now he’ll go on and win NBA Finals MVP.

What can’t be argued is that they both need each other and excel together.

Haliburton Thought He Won It

The most awkward moment of the night came when the East Finals MVP award was announced.

As TNT’s Ernie Johnson teed it up, Haliburton could be seen starting to make his way center stage in anticipation. He suddenly came to a stop as everyone head Siakam’s name announced.

The rest of the Pacers teammates all reacted with joy to the confirmation, though Haliburton had dropped out of the frame.

Later, Siakam and Haliburton were seen together in good spirits holding both the Conference Championship trophy and the Conference Finals MVP trophy.